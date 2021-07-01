6 added to condo collapse death toll

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, including the first children, ages 4 and 10, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

The number of residents unaccounted stands at 145.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at an evening news conference. She said two of the dead were children.

Earlier in the day, crews searching for survivors built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment, potentially accelerating the removal of concrete that “could lead to incredibly good news events,” the state fire marshal said Wednesday.

$40 billion vowed for gender equality

The U.N.-sponsored global gathering for gender equality generated about $40 billion in pledges towards aiding women and girls Wednesday, partly fueled by a significant $2.1 billion contribution from Bill and Melinda Gates' namesake foundation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend the money in the next five years on health and family planning programs, economic empowerment projects and other initiatives.

Death toll in heat wave exceeds 100

The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest became more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon said Wednesday that they were investigating more than 100 deaths likely caused by scorching temperatures that shattered all-time records.

Oregon health officials said more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state's largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday.

In Vancouver, British Columbia, police said they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since Friday.

House Dems to probe Capitol riot

Sharply split along party lines, the House launched a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, approving a special committee to probe the violent attack as police officers who were injured fighting Donald Trump's supporters watched from the gallery above.

The vote to form the panel was 222-190, with all but two Republicans objecting that Democrats would be in charge.

San Jose to require gun insurance

San Jose officials have passed the first law in the nation that requires gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay a fee to cover taxpayers' costs associated with gun violence.

The new law was unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday, a month after a disgruntled San Jose rail yard employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at the rail yard, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Myanmar begins releasing prisoners

Myanmar's government began releasing about 2,300 prisoners Wednesday, including activists who were detained for protesting against the military's seizure of power in February and journalists who reported on the protests, officials said.

Buses took prisoners out of Yangon's Insein Prison, where friends and families of detainees had waited since morning for the announced releases.