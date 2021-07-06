90 shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

CHICAGO – At least 90 people have been shot in Chicago since the beginning of the long Independence Day weekend, including two police officers; a 6-year-old girl and her mother; and a group of six people early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Among those, 15 people died from their injuries since Friday afternoon.

The Washington Park shooting left two men dead, two women injured and a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Police said someone drove past on Wabash Avenue, opened fire, and fled.

Boat ride flips, killing 11-year-old boy

Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that killed a boy on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park – the second deadly incident on the ride in five years.

The accident happened Saturday night on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, when a boat carrying six people flipped over.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died Sunday from his injuries, and another minor remains hospitalized in critical condition, the Altoona Police Department said Monday. Two other riders suffered minor injuries.

Filmmaker Richard Donner dies at 91

Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's “Superman” and mastered the buddy comedy with the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, has died. He was 91.

Donner died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said through a spokesperson.

Donner gained fame with his first feature, 1976's “The Omen.” A then-unheard-of offer followed: $1 million to direct 1978's “Superman.” Donner channeled his love of the character into making the film, repeatedly facing off with producers over the need for special effects that would convince the audience that a superhero could really fly.

Study examines Gray wolves' deaths

As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced it was ending legal protections, according to a study released Monday.

Poaching and a February hunt that far exceeded kill quotas were largely responsible for the drop-off, University of Wisconsin scientists said, though some other scientists say more direct evidence is needed for some of the calculations.

Adrian Treves, an environmental studies professor, said his team's findings should raise doubts about having another hunting season this fall and serve notice to wildlife managers in other states with wolves.

In January, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service dropped gray wolves in the Lower 48 states from its endangered list.