Google app store targeted in suit

Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech, this time in a lawsuit targeting the company's Play store, where consumers download apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world's smartphones.

The 144-page complaint, filed late Wednesday in a Northern California federal court, represents the fourth major antitrust filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October.

The lawsuit focuses primarily on the control that Google exerts on its app store so it can collect commissions of up to 30% on digital transactions within apps installed on smartphones running on Android.

Explosion hits Dubai container ship

A fiery explosion erupted on a container ship anchored in Dubai at one of the world's largest ports late Wednesday, authorities said, sending tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

The blaze sent up giant orange flames on a vessel at the Jebel Ali Port on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula. It unleashed a shock wave through the city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods as far as 15 miles from the port.

A Dubai police commander told the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the fire appeared to have started in one of the containers holding “flammable material,” without elaborating.

Elsa-spawned tornado kills 1 in Florida

A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida on Wednesday and injured several others when a possible tornado struck a campground at a Navy base in southeast Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa still packed 45 mph winds more than six hours after making landfall along Florida's northern Gulf Coast. The storm's center was near Valdosta, Georgia, by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas GOP to try again on voting bill

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday began a hurried second attempt to toughen election laws in Texas, weeks after Democrats' dramatic walkout from the state Capitol thwarted one of America's most restrictive voting measures.

He demanded no specific voting changes to reach his desk this summer, but Republicans are promising to work fast, saying hearings will start this weekend.

FBI probes Black motorists' death

The FBI is ordering a new look at the autopsy of Black motorist Ronald Greene to consider evidence not provided after his 2019 death, including graphic body camera video of Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging him after a high-speed chase.

The re-examined autopsy is part of a federal civil rights investigation opened since the Associated Press obtained and published the video of Greene's arrest. Federal prosecutors also met with his family last month and made clear they plan to present the case to a grand jury by the summer's end.

Ark Encounter plans new exhibit

A Bible-themed attraction in Kentucky that features a 510-foot-long wooden Noah's ark is planning to begin fundraising for an expansion. The Ark Encounter said Wednesday that it would take about three years to research, plan and build a “Tower of Babel” attraction on the park's grounds in northern Kentucky.