Texas Democrats on run to thwart GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas – Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday bolted for Washington, D.C., and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America.

Private planes carrying a large group of Democrats took off from an airport in Austin, skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

By leaving, Democrats again deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills, barely a month after a walkout thwarted the first push for sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas, including outlawing 24-hour polling places, banning ballot drop boxes and empowering partisan poll watchers.

New warning on J&J shot issued

U.S. regulators Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction but said it's not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk” for those getting the shot.

The action comes after the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed reports of about 100 people developing the syndrome after receiving the one-dose vaccine. Almost all of them required hospitalization and one person died, the FDA said.

COVID spikes in parts of Missouri

A Springfield, Missouri, hospital has opened its sixth COVID-19 ward as the delta variant rages in the state's southwest region, and St. Louis County and Kansas City health officials also are warning about a sharp rise in cases.

Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick said the hospital was treating 133 virus patients as of Sunday.

“Many local rural communities don't have high vaccination rates,” Frederick wrote. “They also don't have a hospital. Get sick, come to Springfield. I think that's getting left out of the narrative.”

On Monday, the St. Louis County Health Department issued a public health advisory after a 63% increase – 1,461 cases – in new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

US general exits Afghanistan job

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country.

Another four-star general will assume authority from his U.S.-based post to conduct possible airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces, at least until the U.S. withdrawal concludes by Aug. 31.

Gen. Scott Miller served as America's top commander in Afghanistan since 2018.

Hearing held on Trump lawyers

A federal judge considering whether to order sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump's lawyers spent hours Monday drilling deeply into details about an unsuccessful lawsuit that challenged Michigan's 2020 election results.

The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was dropped after the judge found nothing but “speculation and conjecture” that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or switched to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the city of Detroit now want a raft of attorneys, including Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, to face the consequences. It's one of the few efforts to wrench fines or other penalties from dubious post-election lawsuits across the U.S.

At its peak, Monday's court hearing attracted more than 13,000 people watching the live video.