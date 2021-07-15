Spears given OK for new attorney

LOS ANGELES – A judge allowed Britney Spears to hire an attorney of her choosing at a hearing Wednesday in which she broke down in tears after describing the “cruelty” of her conservatorship.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who called on Spears' father to immediately resign as her conservator.

“We will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal,” Rosengart said outside the courthouse. “The question remains, why is he involved?”

Britney Spears, taking part in the hearing by phone, told the judge she approved of Rosengart after several conversations with him. Spears said she wanted the conservatorship to end immediately but not if it required going through any more “stupid” evaluations.

Jessie Smollett back in court

Jussie Smollett returned to court Wednesday for the first time in a year for a five-hour hearing to determine whether one of the actor's attorneys should be allowed to keep representing him in his case against accusations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself.

J&J recalls sunscreen products

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF.

Money laundering, drug hub busted

Federal law enforcement officials said Wednesday they dismantled a key international cocaine and money-laundering hub in an ongoing investigation that began six years ago in Las Vegas and has involved more than 30 other countries.

The FBI said millions of dollars were involved, but wouldn't specify an amount.

Greece child vaccine plan protested

Thousands of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in Greece's two largest cities Wednesday to protest plans to make coronavirus vaccines available to children 15 and older.

The protests took place outside parliament in central Athens and in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Greek authorities have blamed a recent increase in confirmed virus cases on crowded entertainment venues. Under new restrictions, leisure facilities will only be open to people who are vaccinated.

Weapons not for attack, lawyer says

A lawyer for an Iowa man arrested in Chicago for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room said Wednesday his client was in the city to propose to his girlfriend, not to launch a mass attack.

Jonathan Brayman said the baseless accusation against Keegan Casteel by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown spurred sensational media coverage despite the lack of evidence Casteel had ill intent.

Brayman suggested the weapons made Casteel feel safer in a crime-ridden city.