FDA eyes winter for under-12 shots

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give emergency authorization by midwinter for children younger than 12 to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, an agency official said Thursday.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are only available for ages 12 and up, but only on an emergency-use basis.

The FDA is seeking four to six months of follow-up data from these trials, according to an FDA official. In comparison, only two months of follow-up data were asked for the adult version of the vaccine.

Pfizer anticipates that they will receive results from their clinical trials conducted with kids ages 5 to 11 in September. They are expected to apply for emergency use authorization soon thereafter.

Canada may allow US visitors soon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of mid-August for nonessential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

In a transcript of a call with leaders of Canada's provinces Thursday, Trudeau noted “ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans.”

6 more bodies found at condo site

Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of the Surfside condo collapse Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified as the recovery enters a final stretch.

County officials have been able to account for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few people still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”

A county statement late Thursday said more than 26 million pounds of debris and concrete have been removed.

Texas officer killed in standoff

One officer was killed and three others wounded, two in critical condition, on Thursday afternoon when a police standoff in the small west Texas city of Levelland erupted in gunfire after the suspect barricaded himself inside a house.

Sgt. Josh Bartlett of the Lubbock County sheriff's office died of his wounds, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

NY investigators to speak with Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday by investigators with the state attorney general's office who are looking into sexual harassment allegations as the probe nears its conclusion.

He has apologized and said that he “learned an important lesson” about his behavior around women.

LA police kill man carrying replica gun

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, authorities said.

A woman was also injured and taken to a hospital the Los Angeles Police Department said.