Paper gunman found responsible

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A jury on Thursday found the gunman who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper criminally responsible for his actions, rejecting defense attorneys' mental illness arguments.

The jury needed less than two hours to find that Jarrod Ramos could understand the criminality of his actions and conform his conduct to the requirements of the law when he attacked the Capital Gazette newsroom in 2018.

The verdict means Ramos, 41, will be sentenced to prison, not a maximum-security mental health facility, for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in the U.S. Prosecutors are seeking five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Survivors and family members of victims embraced outside the courtroom and applauded prosecutors and jurors.

“Having this going on for three years, it's been a never-ending nightmare,” said Cindi Rittenour, the sister of Rebecca Smith, who died in the attack. “And then hearing that today – just all my anxiety over it, all the wonderings, the unknowns, it's all gone away now, and all I feel is just relief and happiness. I feel like my sister can finally start to rest in peace.”

Danielle Ohl was a reporter at the Capital Gazette when Ramos attacked and came to Annapolis to be with her former colleagues for the verdict.