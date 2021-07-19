Shoppers maced by Florida thief

A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

The theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami, investigators said. The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected. Some were taken to hospitals for treatment, including the store manager, but officials were not sure how many or whether any had to be admitted. Bear mace is a strong irritant to a person's eyes and respiratory system.

Indian monsoon kills at least 20

At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials said Sunday.

India's National Disaster Response Force said 17 people were killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city early Sunday.

The injured were recovering in a hospital.

In a separate incident, three people were killed in Mumbai's Vikhroli neighborhood after half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of each other late Saturday night. Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris in search of at least 15 other people who were likely trapped under the rubble.

Heavy monsoon rains have waterlogged several parts of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital. Train services in the city have also been disrupted.

14 worker missing following floods

Divers have been dispatched in the search for 14 workers missing since water flooded a tunnel under construction in southern China three days ago, authorities said Sunday.

Zhang Yisheng, the vice mayor of Zhuhai city, told a news conference that the water level in the tunnel had dropped by 11.3 meters, according to an online report by state broadcaster CCTV. Underwater robots, unmanned ships and sonar detectors would also be deployed, Zhang said.

Search teams have been slowly advancing into the tunnel as water is pumped out. As of Sunday morning, they had gotten about 600 meters into the tunnel, a little more than half the 1.1-kilometer (1,200-yard) distance to where the workers were trapped. That is the length of the 1.8-kilometer expressway tunnel that has been dug so far.

Activists, journalists released in Egypt

Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists Sunday after months in pretrial detention, officials and lawyers said.

The releases came after U.S. officials, among others, expressed concern over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government.

State security prosecutors ordered the release of the six pending ongoing investigations into charges against them, according to two judicial officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The charges rage from disseminating false news and misuse of social media platforms to joining a terrorist group, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood which Egypt designated as a terrorist group in 2013.

Despite their lengthy detention, those arrested and released have yet to stand trial, according their lawyers.