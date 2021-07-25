The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Kate Brown, D-Ore.

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

    “Meet the Press” on NBC is preempted by coverage of the Tokyo Olympics

    – Associated Press

