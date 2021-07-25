Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Kate Brown, D-Ore.
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.
“Meet the Press” on NBC is preempted by coverage of the Tokyo Olympics
– Associated Press
