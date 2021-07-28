Spa shooter gets life for 4 slayings

CANTON, Ga. – A man accused of killing eight people, mostly women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday in four of the killings and was sentenced to life in prison.

Robert Aaron Long, 22, still faces the death penalty in the other deaths, which are being prosecuted in another county. The string of shootings at three businesses in March ignited outrage and fueled fear among Asian Americans, who already faced increased hostility linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

SC college student's killer gets life

A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride.

The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia's Five Points entertainment district in March 2019.

Israel, Hamas accused of crimes

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the Israeli military of carrying out attacks that “apparently amount to war crimes” during an 11-day war in May against the Hamas militant group.

The international human rights organization issued its conclusions after investigating three Israeli airstrikes that it said killed 62 Palestinian civilians. It said “there were no evident military targets in the vicinity” of the attacks.

The report also accused Palestinian militants of apparent war crimes by launching over 4,000 unguided rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers.

Crime, murder surges in Minnesota

Violent crime surged nearly 17% across Minnesota last year, including a record number of murders, according to data released Tuesday by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. According to the annual Uniform Crime Report, Minnesota recorded 185 murders in 2020, up 58% from 117 in 2019.

Blinken decries swastika vandalism

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned an incident in which a swastika was carved into an elevator wall at the State Department's main headquarters.

Blinken said in a message sent to all department employees that the vandalism is a painful reminder that antisemitism remains an issue in the U.S. and around the world.

Political donor convicted in 2 deaths

A federal jury Tuesday convicted a wealthy California political donor on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to two deaths and other overdoses. Ed Buck, 66, was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence. Buck has given more than $500,000 to mostly Democratic politicians and causes since 2000.