Oil tanker attack off Oman kills 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – An attack on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire killed two crew members off Oman in the Arabian Sea, authorities said Friday, marking the first fatalities after years of assaults targeting shipping in the region.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Thursday night raid on the Liberian-flagged tanker Mercer Street. However, a U.S. official said it appears a so-called suicide drone was used in the attack, raising the possibility that a government or a militia group was behind it. Without providing evidence, Israeli officials alleged that Iran was to blame.

The U.S. Navy rushed to the scene following the attack and was escorting the tanker to a safe harbor, a London-based ship management company said Friday.

Attack on funeral in Iraq kills several

An attack on a funeral procession in northern Iraq has claimed a number of victims, Iraq's military said Friday.

In a statement, the military said the “terrorist” attack was in the province of Salahaddin. An Iraqi security official said eight people had been killed, among them police and civilians, and that armed militants had opened fire on the crowd. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attack had been perpetrated by the Islamic State group.

Hong Kong protester gets 9 years

A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first prosecution under Hong Kong's national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into police officers at a rally July 1, 2020. He carried a flag bearing the banned slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times.”

President Xi Jinping's government imposed the law on the former British colony last year following protests that erupted in mid-2019. Beijing has rolled back the territory's Western-style civil liberties and tried to crush a pro-democracy movement by jailing activists.

Colorado mudslide strands motorists

More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday.

The people were caught with their vehicles on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night. Those in the tunnel were stuck for about nine hours until crews could carve out a path through the mud to reach them about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Garfield County Sheriff's Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.

The tunnel serves as a 24-hour operations center for the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it is relatively well-lit and has telephones, Stowe said.

No injuries were reported.

Person with jetpack seen above LAX

The FBI is investigating what one commercial airline pilot said might have been an airborne person with a jetpack, high in the busy skies near Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Boeing 747 pilot radioed to report “a possible jetpack man in sight” at 5,000 feet altitude at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, according to a recording from the website LiveATC.

“Use caution, the jetpack guy is back,” one air traffic alert said. “Did you see a UFO?” one air traffic controller asked a pilot. “We were looking, but we did not see Iron Man,” the pilot responded.