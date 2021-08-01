On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Anthony Fauci; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's director of public health services

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Joe Manchin; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Susan Collins; Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C.; Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council