    Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Anthony Fauci; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's director of public health services

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Joe Manchin; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Susan Collins; Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C.; Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council

