6 dead in sightseeing plane crash in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska – A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The plane's emergency alert beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m., Alaska time, in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan, the Coast Guard said. A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline, and the Coast Guard found the wreckage about 2:40 p.m.

The five passengers on the flight were from the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, the company said in a statement.

US opens probe into Phoenix police

The Justice Department on Thursday said it was launching a widespread probe into the police force in Phoenix to examine whether officers have been using excessive force and abusing people experiencing homelessness.

The investigation is the third sweeping civil investigation into a law enforcement agency brought by the Justice Department in the Biden administration.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the probe will also examine whether police have engaged in discriminatory policing practices and whether officers have retaliated against people engaged in protected First Amendment activities.

NY lawmakers give Cuomo deadline

New York state lawmakers told Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday that their ongoing impeachment investigation is almost done and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took aim at Cuomo for the second straight day, excoriating him as a Trump-like “narcissist” who's stifling New York's pandemic recovery by staying in office.

2020 census data release date set

After a delay of more than four months caused by the pandemic, data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.

The bureau will publicize the data next Thursday, four days before it had promised in a court agreement with the state of Ohio.

Chicago officer charged in shooting

A Chicago police officer who shot an unarmed man in the back as he tried to escape capture by running up an escalator in a busy subway station in February 2020 has been charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Cook County state's attorney's office said in a news release that Melvina Bogard, 32, turned herself in to investigators Thursday morning. She was ordered released on her written promise to appear at her next court hearing Aug. 18.

Bogard and another officer were pursuing Ariel Roman, a short-order cook who was suspected of violating a city ordinance by walking from one train car to another.

New Iranian president sworn in

The protégé of Iran's supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners' dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West stressed his embrace of diplomacy to lift U.S. sanctions and mend rifts with neighbors, a subtle reference to Sunni rival Saudi Arabia. But he also signaled that Iran seeks to expand its power as a counterbalance to foes across the region.