Daily case totals worst in 6 months

Coronavirus hospitalizations are once again surging as the more potent delta variant has sent new U.S. cases surging to 94,000 a day on average, a level not seen since mid-February.

Deaths per day have soared 75% in the past two weeks, climbing from an average of 244 to 426. The overall U.S. death toll stands at more than 614,000.

The number of people now in the hospital in the U.S. with COVID-19 has almost quadrupled over the past month to nearly 45,000, turning the clock back to early March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all hospitalizations in the country. Louisiana and Georgia have some of the lowest vaccination rates, with 38% fully inoculated.

“If you don't get vaccinated, you are taking resources from people who have diseases or injuries or illnesses,” said Dr. Vincent Shaw, a family physician in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “COVID doesn't call people who have had strokes, who have had heart attacks, who have had other horrific or traumatic things happen and say, 'Y'all take the week off. I am going to take over the ER and the ICU.'”

Across the US

• In Florida, the CDC said there were more than 20,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state, raising the seven-day average to an all-time high of 18,120. More than 12,500 patients were hospitalized with COVID as of Thursday, over 2,500 in intensive care. The state is averaging nearly 18,000 newly confirmed infections per day, up from fewer than 2,000 a month ago. Florida has recorded more than 39,100 coronavirus deaths.

• In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce today that staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks when the new year begins in a few weeks.

• In Georgia, more than two dozen hospitals said this week they have had to turn away patients as the number of hospitalizations for COVID has risen to 2,600 statewide.

• In Mississippi, its hospitals were overwhelmed with nearly 1,200 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the delta variant is “sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami” with no end in sight.

• In Louisiana, with roughly 2,350 patients in hospitals, any non-emergency surgery that might require an overnight stay is being delayed at the state's largest hospital system.

Graham to Trump: Promote vaccines

As he recovers from a breakthrough infection of the coronavirus, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday he has urged former President Donald Trump to press his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which the South Carolina Republican called “the antidote to the virus that's wreaking havoc on our hospitals.”

“I've urged him to be aggressive and say, 'Take the vaccine,'” Graham said in an extensive interview with AP, his first since disclosing this week that he had tested positive for the virus, months after being vaccinated.

Graham said Thursday his symptoms had been steadily improving, although Monday and Tuesday were “pretty tough days.” He said he believed his symptoms would have been much worse had he not been vaccinated.