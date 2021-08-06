Offers flood in for hermit after cabin burns down

CONCORD, N.H. – An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave” whose cabin burned down on wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years has been inundated with offers from as far away as California for a new place to live.

David Lidstone, 81, lived in the woods along the Merrimack River in the town of Canterbury. He was jailed on July 15 on a civil contempt sanction and was told he'd be released if he agreed to leave the cabin. The property owner, Leonard Giles, 86, of South Burlington, Vermont, wants Lidstone off the property.

Fire destroyed the cabin on Wednesday afternoon, the same day Lidstone appeared in court to defend himself. He was released Thursday from the Merrimack County Jail, after a judge ruled that he would have less incentive to return to “this particular place in the woods” now that the cabin had burned down. His whereabouts were unknown.

He has another hearing next week.

The fire marshal's office said it is investigating the blaze but deferred questions to the Canterbury Fire Department. Lt. Dave Nelson of Canterbury Fire said he expects the investigation to take a few days and there were no updates available about its cause Thursday.

Jodie Gedeon, an avid kayaker who befriended Lidstone about 20 years ago, said “people were just devastated” about the news of the fire. But she said they are not abandoning efforts to solve Lidstone's problem including working out some compromise with Giles. Money raised from supporters could go to bringing Lidstone's compound up to code – it's currently in violation of local and state zoning and environmental regulations – and to build an access road to the property.

“They just can't believe it happened. We felt like we had a little bit of hope,” she said of the recent court hearing. “We thought the land owner and David would come to agreement. One option was to lease that portion of land to Dave. Bring it up to code. We felt that would be a realistic resolution if the two men would agree.”

But Giles' attorney Lisa Snow Wade said there are no discussions around allowing Lidstone to remain on the property.

The other option for Lidstone would be to relocate to another parcel of land, a real possibility given that Gedeon has received about 20 offers from Maine, New Hampshire and as far as California. Many of those offers resulted from the media coverage of Lidstone's plight.

“It tells me that people have compassion and humanity and don't agree with what happens,” Gedeon said, adding she planned to discuss options with Lidstone in a jailhouse phone call Thursday night.