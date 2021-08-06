Richard Trumka, longtime president of AFL-CIO, dies

WASHINGTON – Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO who rose from the coal mines of Pennsylvania to preside over one of the largest labor organizations in the world, died Thursday. He was 72.

The federation confirmed Trumka's death in a statement. He had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization's secretary-treasurer for 14 years. From his perch, he oversaw a federation with more than 12.5 million members and ushered in a more aggressive style of leadership.

“The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” the AFL-CIO said. “Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America's labor movement.”

Further details of Trumka's death, including the cause and where he died, were not immediately available.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Trumka's death from the Senate floor. “The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most,” he said.

President Joe Biden called Trumka a close friend who was “more than the head of AFL-CIO.” He said he spoke with Trumka's widow and son Thursday.

Trumka was tough and combative, a throwback to an old guard of union leaders from the labor movement's heyday.