Small California town devastated by wildfire

GREENVILLE, Calif. – A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze also destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday in the midst of dangerous weather.

The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40 mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada community of Greenville on Wednesday evening. A gas station, church, hotel, museum and bar were among many fixtures gutted in the town, which dates to California's Gold Rush era and had some structures more than a century old.

The fire “burnt down our entire downtown. Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children's schools are completely lost,” Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook. The sheriff's department said there was “widespread devastation throughout the area.”

“We lost Greenville tonight,” U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. “There's just no words.”

As the fire's north and eastern sides exploded Wednesday, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office issued a warning online to the town's nearly 800 residents: “You are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!”

A similar warning was issued Thursday for residents of another tiny mountain community, Taylorsville, as flames pushed toward the southeast. To the northwest, crews were protecting homes in the town of Chester. Thousands remained under evacuation orders or warnings.

The growing blaze that broke out July 21 is the state's largest current wildfire and had blackened over 504 square miles, territory larger than the city of Los Angeles. The cause is under investigation but Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines.

Ken Donnell left Greenville on Wednesday, thinking he'd be right back after a quick errand a few towns over. He was unable to return as the flames swept through. All he has now are the clothes on his back and his old pickup truck, he said. He's pretty sure his office and house, with the go-bag he had prepared, is gone.

By Thursday, the Dixie Fire had become the sixth-largest fire in state history, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Four of the state's other five largest wildfires were all in 2020.

To the north, Lassen Volcanic National Park was closed to all visitors.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. Dozens of homes had already burned before the flames made a new run on Wednesday.

“We did everything we could,” fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said.