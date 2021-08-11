Applegate reveals recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Emmy Award-winner Christina Applegate has announced that she has multiple sclerosis, describing her diagnosis as a “tough road.”

The 49-year-old actor known for her roles in “Married ... with Children” and “Dead to Me,” said in a tweet late Monday she was diagnosed “a few months ago.”

“It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” Applegate wrote. “It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.” She added in a later post: “Now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”

Multiple sclerosis – also known as MS – affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.

Applegate has previously discussed her 2008 battle with breast cancer, after which she had a double mastectomy as well as her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.