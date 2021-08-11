Taliban receives warning from US

KABUL, Afghanistan – A U.S. peace envoy brought a warning to the Taliban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won't be recognized internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy, traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, to tell the group that there was no point in pursuing victory on the battlefield because a military takeover of the capital of Kabul would guarantee they would be global pariahs. He and others hope to persuade Taliban leaders to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as American and NATO forces finish their pullout from the country. The insurgents have captured six out of 34 provincial capitals in the country in less than a week, including Kunduz in Kunduz province – one of the country's largest cities.

Ethiopian citizens get call to arms

Ethiopia's government Tuesday summoned all capable citizens to war, urging them to join the country's military to stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region “once and for all.”

The call to arms is an ominous sign that all of Ethiopia's 110 million people are being drawn into a conflict that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, once declared would be over within weeks. The deadly fighting has spread beyond Tigray into neighboring regions, and fracturing in Africa's second most populous country could destabilize the entire Horn of Africa region.

House Democrat won't run again

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won't seek reelection next year.

Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump. His departure only makes it more difficult for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House in next year's midterm election.

“The truth is I've run out of gas,” Kind said during a news conference in his hometown of La Crosse.

Gunman 'hoax' called in to school

Students at a Tennessee high school were evacuated Tuesday on the second day of classes for the year and bused to a local armory after a 911 caller claimed to be a gunman in the building, which authorities later said they believe was a “hoax.”

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the call came in about 8 a.m., prompting a major response at Volunteer High School in Church Hill from area law enforcement agencies that turned up no suspect and saw no shooting injuries.

Newsmax, OAN sued by Dominion

Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems filed defamation lawsuits Tuesday against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud.

The suits single out Newsmax, One America News, their executives and the former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion says their false claims that the company rigged the election for President Joe Biden have cost it $1.6 billion in lost profits, company value and reputational damage.