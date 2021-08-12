Pathway for spending bill tough: Schumer

WASHINGTON – Hours after clinching an initial budget victory, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer conceded Wednesday that Democrats face a tough pathway to delivering a package surging $3.5 trillion into family, health and environment programs to President Joe Biden's desk.

Schumer, D-N.Y., made the remarks after the Senate approved a budget resolution outlining Democrat's 10-year plan for transforming the government into an engine focused on helping lower- and middle-income people and slowing the planet's ominously warming temperatures.

The real test will be when Democrats write and vote on subsequent legislation actually enacting the party's priorities into specific spending and tax policies.

To succeed, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will have to satisfy competing demands from party moderates worried about a fat price tag and progressives demanding an all-out drive for their priorities.

Hochul vows better tone for New York

Suddenly propelled to lead New York, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed Wednesday to set a better tone in state government after the sexual harassment scandal that spurred Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

“Nobody will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment,” Hochul said in her first news briefing after the Democratic governor announced his resignation.

Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat from western New York, is set to become the state's first female governor in two weeks.

Soft rock caused Mars sampling fail

NASA is blaming unusually soft rock for last week's sampling fiasco on Mars.

The Perseverance rover came up empty after attempting to collect its first core sample. Engineers have determined the rock was not strong enough to produce a core sample, and the small, powdery fragments remained in the hole or ended up in the cuttings pile or both.

Texas Democrats defy arrest warrants

Officers of the Texas House of Representatives delivered civil arrest warrants for more than 50 absent Democrats on Wednesday as frustrated Republicans ratcheted up efforts to end a standoff over a sweeping elections bill that stretched into its 31st day.

But after sergeants-at-arms finished making the rounds inside the Texas Capitol – dropping off copies of the warrants at Democrats' offices, and politely asking staff to tell their bosses to please return – there were few signs the stalemate that began when Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., in July to grind the statehouse to a halt was any closer to a resolution.

Biden to host summit for democracy

President Joe Biden will host a virtual “summit for democracy” in December, the White House said Wednesday, as he aims to assemble government, civil society and private sector leaders in what he has cast as a global faceoff against rising autocratic forces. The White House said the summit would “galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights.”