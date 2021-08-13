Spears' father to give up conservatorship

LOS ANGELES – Britney Spears' father said in a court filing Thursday that he is planning to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent.

James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down after several lingering issues are resolved. The document gives no timetable for his resignation.

“Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,”

Those matters include the next judicial review of the pop singer's finances, which has been delayed by months of public and legal wrangling over James' Spears role and the legitimacy of the conservatorship by Britney Spears and, in recent weeks, her new attorney.

Anti-Asian incidents on rise this year

The frequency of anti-Asian incidents – from taunts to outright assaults – reported in the United States so far this year seems poised to surpass last year despite months of political and social activism, according to a new report released Thursday.

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition, received 9,081 incident reports between March 19, 2020, and this June. Of those, 4,548 occurred last year, and 4,533 this year. The reports aggregated by Stop AAPI Hate are from the victims themselves or someone reporting on their behalf, like an adult child.

Overall, the report found verbal harassment and shunning – interactions that don't qualify legally as hate crimes – make up the two largest shares of total incidents. Physical assaults made up the third. But their percentage of the incidents this year increased from last year – 16.6% compared with 10.8%.

Count against Weinstein rejected

A Los Angeles judge Thursday again rejected one of 11 sexual assault counts in an indictment of Harvey Weinstein.

Judge Lisa B. Lench first dismissed the count of sexual battery by restraint as too old and outside the statue of limitations two weeks ago, but allowed the district attorney's office to amend the allegation against the 69-year-old former movie mogul and convicted rapist. On Thursday, she found that neither of two attempts at an amended complaint from prosecutors solved the problem, and rejected the count again.

Child finds gun, kills woman on Zoom

A 21-year-old Altamonte Springs, Florida, woman was fatally shot Wednesday by a toddler who found a loaded gun while she was on a Zoom conference call, according to the police department.

A co-worker of Shamaya Lynn called 911 and later told police that they saw a toddler in the background of the video feed and heard a noise, department spokesperson Master Police Officer Rob Ruiz said Thursday in a news release.

Lynn then fell back and never returned to the call, the co-worker told police.

Next NY governor plans to run in '22

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo's term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations, said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.

“Yes I will. I fully expect to,” Hochul said in an interview with NBC's “Today” show. “I am prepared for this.”

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who has served as Erie County clerk and served one term in Congress before winning election as lieutenant governor in 2014, will become the first woman to be New York's governor when Cuomo's resignation becomes official on Aug. 24.