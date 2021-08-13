States that had grip on COVID see cases soar

The COVID-19 surge that is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories.

After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health care workers.

The U.S. is seeing the virus storming back, driven by a combination of the highly contagious delta variant and lagging vaccination rates, especially in the South and other rural and conservative parts of the country.

New cases nationwide are averaging about 123,000 per day, a level last seen in early February, and deaths are running at over 500 a day, turning the clock back to May.

Oregon – like Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana in recent days – has more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. Hawaii is about to reach that mark, too.

This, despite both states having vaccination levels higher than the national average as of last week. Arkansas and Louisiana were significantly below average, while Florida was about even.

“It's heartbreaking. People are exhausted. You can see it in their eyes,” said Dr. Jason Kuhl, chief medical officer at Oregon's Providence Medford Medical Center, where patients are left on gurneys in hallways, their monitoring machines beeping away.

For the most part during the pandemic, Hawaii enjoyed one of the lowest infection and death rates in the nation. But in recent days, it reported record highs of more than 600 new cases daily.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced this week that nearly everyone will have to wear masks again in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

On Thursday in Oregon, a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations – 670 – was reported for a third straight day. ICU beds across the state remain about 90% full with COVID-19 patients occupying 177 of them, the Oregon Health Authority said. The previous peak of 622 hospitalizations came during a November surge.

In other developments:

• The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, to give them an extra dose of protection.

• California, which is below the national vaccination rate, is also seeing alarming spikes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Los Angeles County, the nation's largest county, faced 1,573 hospitalizations as of Wednesday – the highest since the end of February. The city of Los Angeles is working out a possible vaccine requirement to enter indoor spaces. ... San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor London Breed announced. It will take effect Aug. 20, but businesses will have two months to verify employees' vaccination status.

• In Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has steadfastly blocked mandatory mask-wearing, some emergency rooms are so overcrowded that doctors are sending patients home with oxygen and small, portable oxygen-monitoring devices to free up beds for sicker patients.

• Mississippi has broken its single-day records of COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive-care use and new coronavirus cases. The state health department said Thursday that 1,490 people were hospitalized Wednesday and 388 were in intensive care because of COVID-19. Mississippi is opening a temporary field hospital today, and the federal government is sending medical professionals to help treat COVID-19 patients. The field hospital is on reserve for disasters.

• Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold. Fauci said at least 117 countries around the world are facing the delta variant, which is more than twice as transmissible than the previous strain.

• Chicago health officials say they've found 203 cases of coronavirus connected to Lollapalooza but aren't yet reporting any hospitalizations or deaths. The four-day music festival, which started two weeks ago, drew about 385,000 people to the city's lakefront.

• Britain reported 33,074 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the highest daily rate since July 23. The numbers are fueled by the delta variant, which is dominant throughout the U.K. About 60% of the U.K. population has been fully vaccinated. Cases have risen to an average of around 25,000 a day, more than 10 times higher than early May. The seven-day average for coronavirus-related hospital admissions is about eight times higher than in May and deaths are 15 times higher.

• The federal Department of Health and Human Services is requiring employees who provide care for patients to get their COVID-19 shots. The order from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.