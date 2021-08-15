Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Blinken; Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board chair.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: SHochul; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
– Associated Press
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story