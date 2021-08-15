The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 15, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Blinken; Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board chair.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: SHochul; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    – Associated Press

    Email story