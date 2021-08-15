Scopes exec says he lifted material

NEW YORK – The co-founder and CEO of the fact-checking site Snopes.com has acknowledged plagiarizing from dozens of articles done by mainstream news outlets over several years, calling the appropriations “serious lapses in judgment.”

From 2015 to 2019 – and possibly even earlier – David Mikkelson included material lifted from the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian and others to scoop up web traffic, according to BuzzFeed News, which broke the story Friday.

Mikkelson used his own name, a generic Snopes byline and a pseudonym when he lifted material, including single sentences and whole paragraphs on such subjects as same-sex marriage and the death of David Bowie, without citing the sources, BuzzFeed and Snopes said.

He has been suspended from editorial production pending the conclusion of an internal review but remains CEO and a 50% shareholder in the company, according to a statement from Snopes' senior leadership.

50 hospitalized after bus crashes

A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.

The bus landed on its side in the grass around 12:40 p.m. along the highway's westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles west of Syracuse.

Some 57 people were aboard, and all were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious, state police said.

Fred remnants near Gulf Coast

Remnants of Fred entered the lower Gulf of Mexico late Saturday amid forecasts it would regain tropical cyclone strength today as it moves toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Grace, which formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic, was slightly weaker by nightfall and showing signs of poor organization as it kicked up sea squalls off the island of Guadeloupe. Grace was forecast to be nearer to South Florida by midweek.

Forecasters said the disorganized remnants of former Tropical Storm Fred passed by the Florida Keys on Saturday and then moved into the southeast Gulf of Mexico.

6.9 quake strikes off Alaska coast

A 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It was located at a depth of about 21 miles.

Despite the size of the quake, no tsunami warnings were issued. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people 85 miles northwest.

The temblor could be felt in Chignik, Cold Bay, Kodiak and Bethel.

Spain tops 116 degrees

Spain set a provisional heat record of 116.96 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday as Southern Europe sweltered under a relentless summer sun. Italy put 16 cities on red alert for health risks, and Portugal warned 75% of its regions that they faced a “significantly increased risk” of wildfires.

The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 degrees on Wednesday.