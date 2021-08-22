Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Jake Sullivan; Vivek Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Antony Blinken; Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
– Associated Press
