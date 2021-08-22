On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Jake Sullivan; Vivek Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Antony Blinken; Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

– Associated Press