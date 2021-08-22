The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 22, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Jake Sullivan; Vivek Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Antony Blinken; Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

    – Associated Press

