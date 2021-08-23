Texas governor testing negative

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive.

“I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account Saturday. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

When the Republican governor announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus, his office said he was in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott said Saturday that he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican from the Houston area, said Saturday on Twitter that he'd says that he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and had moderate symptoms. Nehls said that he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon.

Opposing groups rally in Oregon

Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland, Oregon, sparked clashes Sunday.

The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event.

The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot of a former Kmart store and clashes began as it wound down, KOIN-TV reported. A van tried to drive into the parking lot, but crashed and the driver ran away. Demonstrators then began igniting fireworks and similar devices. It was not immediately clear if anyone suffered serious injuries.

Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police officers.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police would not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Wildfire still burning out of control

A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

There was zero containment Sunday of the Caldor Fire, which had charred nearly 154 square miles of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada after breaking out Aug. 14. The cause was under investigation.

Firefighters hoped to take advantage of calmer weather and cooler temperatures a day after gusts pushed the fire across U.S. Route 50, threatening more remote communities in El Dorado County.

Erratic winds sent embers flying into tinder-dry fuel beds, starting new ignition points and challenging crews trying to chase down the flames in rugged terrain.

15 kidnapped Nigerian students freed

Gunmen have released 15 more students who were abducted from their high school in northern Nigeria last month, authorities said Sunday. The kidnappers are believed to still be holding 65 others taken from the school.

The students were released Saturday night, said John Hayab, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna state, whose son attends the school where the hostages were taken.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, told The Associated Press that the government had been briefed about the release.