House OKs bill to bolster voting law

WASHINGTON – House Democrats passed legislation Tuesday that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states.

The bill, which is part of a broader Democratic effort to enact a sweeping overhaul of elections, was approved on a 219-212 vote, with no Republican support. Its passage was praised by President Joe Biden, who said it would protect a “sacred right” and called on the Senate to “send this important bill to my desk.”

But the measure faces dim prospects in that chamber, where Democrats do not have enough votes to overcome opposition from Senate Republicans, who have rejected the bill as “unnecessary” and a Democratic “power grab.”

Justices uphold Trump asylum policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to reinstate the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.

New NY governor hits ground running

Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday and in her first hours on the job said she was immediately making masks mandatory for anyone entering schools and would work to implement a requirement that all school staff either be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

Hochul took the oath of office just after midnight to become the ninth female governor in the country.

Report faults Capitol Police response

During the Jan. 6 insurrection, U.S. Capitol Police didn't adequately respond to frantic calls for help from officers when they pressed panic buttons on their radios seeking immediate backup as scores of pro-Trump rioters beat officers with bats, poles and other weapons, according to an inspector general's report obtained by The Associated Press.

The report found that most of the emergency activations from officers' radios were never simulcast on police radio, a standard protocol designed to spread the word to other officers about emergencies and crises. The on-duty watch commander appears not to have been made aware of at least some of the system activations, the report said.

Ex-football star enters GOP Senate race

Herschel Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy-winning running back at the University of Georgia and a former NFL player, filed paperwork Tuesday to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Walker, 59, backed by former President Donald Trump, has never run for office

Mistrial declared in Avenatti case

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna in Santa Ana, California, declared a mistrial Tuesday in the embezzlement trial of attorney Michael Avenatti, who is charged with stealing millions in settlement money from his clients. Selna ruled on technical grounds that federal prosecutors failed to turn over relevant financial evidence to Avenatti.

Selna scheduled a tentative new trial date for Oct. 12.