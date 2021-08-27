Federal jail where Epstein died to shut down

NEW YORK – The U.S. government said Thursday it is shutting down a federal jail in New York City after a slew of problems that came to light following disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's suicide there two years ago.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan will be closed at least temporarily to address issues that have long plagued the facility, including lax security and crumbling infrastructure.

The facility, which has held inmates such as Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán and Mafia boss John Gotti, currently has 233 inmates, down from a normal population of 600 or more. Most are expected to be transferred to a federal jail in Brooklyn.

The decision to close the MCC – billed as one of the most secure jails in America – comes weeks after Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco toured it and saw the conditions firsthand.

Time's Up CEO out over Cuomo link

The chief executive of the sexual harassment victims' advocacy group Time's Up resigned Thursday amid outrage over revelations that its leaders advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration after he was first accused of misconduct last year.

Time's Up CEO and president Tina Tchen said in a statement that she's “spent a career fighting for positive change for women” but was no longer the right person to lead the #MeToo-era organization.

Tchen's resignation comes after the Aug. 9 departure of the organization's chair, Roberta Kaplan. Both women had been the target of ire from Time's Up supporters over the idea they had offered any help to Cuomo, who resigned Monday, three weeks after an investigation overseen by New York's attorney general concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Gang gunbattle at courthouse kills 2

Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday in shootings outside a northern Illinois courthouse stemming from a long-running internal gang dispute, authorities said.

The shootings occurred after one of the victims, Victor Andrade, emerged from the Kankakee County Courthouse and was fatally shot by Antonio Hernandez, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said during a news conference.

Miguel Andrade then went to his car and retrieved a gun and engaged in a running gun battle with Hernandez outside the courthouse and into a parking lot in which Hernandez was killed, Passwater said.

Miguel Andrade was taken into custody, Passwater said. A 20-year-old man also was shot and underwent surgery, Passwater said. ankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles south of Chicago.

State AG avoids jail in fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleaded no contest Thursday to a pair of misdemeanor traffic charges over a crash last year that killed a pedestrian, avoiding jail time despite bitter complaints from the victim's family that he was being too lightly punished for actions they called “inexcusable.”

Circuit Judge John Brown had little leeway to order jail time. Instead, he fined the state's top law enforcement official $500 for each count plus court costs of $3,742.

Ravnsborg said in a statement after the hearing that he plans to remain in office. But he still faces a likely lawsuit from Boever's widow and a potential impeachment attempt.

Apple, developers reach settlement

Apple has agreed to let developers of iPhone apps email their users about cheaper ways to pay for digital subscriptions and media by circumventing a commission system that generates billions of dollars annually for the iPhone maker.

The concession announced late Thursday, which covers emailed notifications but does not allow in-app notifications, is part of a preliminary settlement of a nearly 2-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of iPhone app developers in the U.S. It also addresses an issue raised by a federal court judge who is expected to soon rule on a separate case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Apple also will set up a $100 million fund that will pay thousands of app developers covered in the lawsuit sums ranging from $250 to $30,000. App developers will get more flexibility to set different prices within their apps, expanding the options from about 100 to 500 choices.