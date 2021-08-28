DeSantis' ban on mask rules tossed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that DeSantis' order is unconstitutional. The governor's order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school. Cooper said DeSantis' order “is without legal authority.”

His decision came after a four-day virtual hearing and after 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out.

Ida strikes Cuba as Louisiana prepares

Hurricane Ida hit Cuba on Friday and threatened to slam into Louisiana with devastating force this weekend, prompting evacuations in New Orleans and across the coastal region.

Ida intensified rapidly Friday from a tropical storm to a hurricane with top winds of 80 mph as it crossed western Cuba. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would strengthen into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph, before making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast late Sunday.

US intelligence split on virus' origins

U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus but believe China's leaders did not know about it before the start of the pandemic, according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.

According to an unclassified summary, four members of the U.S. intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human. A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab. Analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon and most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.

21 dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh

A passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank after a collision Friday in a large pond in Bangladesh, and officials said 21 people were dead and about 50 missing.

The sinking occurred in the Bijoynagar area in Brahmanbaria district in the evening, local police official Imranul Islam said. Rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday, while survivors said about 100 people were on board, he said.

Kidnapped students freed in Nigeria

Authorities in northern Nigeria said three groups of kidnapped students were freed in a 24-hour period, prompting speculation Friday that ransoms had been paid to the gunmen.

The wave of releases, totaling 137 students, comes after more than 1,000 students have been kidnapped since December, according to an AP tally. While earlier school abductions had been blamed on Islamic extremists in the northeast, authorities have only said that bandits are behind the latest kidnappings for ransom.

Parents who tossed porn owe $30,000

A judge has ordered a Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney's decision came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents. He said they had no right to throw out his films, magazines and other items. Werking lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie.