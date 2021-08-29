On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Anthony Fauci; Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Roya Rahmani, a former Afghan ambassador to the United States; Yasmeen Hassan, global executive director of Equality Now

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards; Ret. Adm. James Alexander Winnefeld Jr.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Jake Sullivan; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Antony Blinken; Anthony Fauci; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser

