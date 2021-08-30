Attack kills 30 at Yemen base

SANAA, Yemen – A missile and drone attack on a key military base in Yemen's south Sunday killed at least 30 soldiers, a Yemeni military spokesman said. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the country's civil war in recent years.

Mohammed al-Naqib, spokesman for Yemen's southern forces, told The Associated Press the attack on Al-Anad Air Base in the province of Lahj wounded at least 65. He said the casualty toll could rise because rescue teams were still clearing the site.

Yemeni officials said at least three explosions took place at the air base, which is held by the internationally recognized government. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Palestinians protest Israeli blockade

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered Sunday night along the separation fence with Israel, setting tires on fire and throwing explosives as Gaza's Hamas rulers pressed ahead with a campaign aimed at pressuring Israel to ease a stifling blockade of the territory. One protester was moderately wounded by Israeli gunfire.

It was the second consecutive nighttime border protest and took place hours after Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on alleged Hamas targets in response to the unrest. Hamas officials have promised to hold nightly protests all week.

The Israeli military said protesters set tires on fire and lobbed explosives toward Israeli troops, and that its forces took unspecified measures to disperse the crowd. The Palestinian Health Ministry said one protester was shot and suffered moderate wounds. No further details were immediately available.

'Car mob' looks to oust Thai leader

A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes wended its way Sunday through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth, whom they accuse of botching the campaign against the coronavirus.

“There is only one message from this car mob, which is 'Prayuth get out!'” Sombat Boonngamanong, a veteran social activist who helped originate such protests in July, said ahead of the protest. “He has had a chance to run the country for seven years. He has proved that he is incapable of being the country's leader, so we cannot let him continue.”

The car mob tactic has visibly been attracting more and more participants, although its mobile nature makes it hard to estimate its size. Some onlookers along the route displayed supportive banners and flashed the opposition's three-finger salute as the lengthy parade of vehicles passed.

Self-driving Tesla hits police cruiser

A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle.

This month, the U.S. government opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot driving system after a series of similar collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

The trooper whose cruiser was hit shortly before 5 a.m. had activated his emergency lights and was on the way to the disabled vehicle when the Tesla hit the cruiser's left side then collided with the other vehicle, highway patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes told the Orlando Sentinel.

The report said the 27-year-old man in the Tesla and the driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries and the trooper was unhurt.