Lake Tahoe still under fire threat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Favorable weather helped firefighters trying to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching wildfire, but officials warned Wednesday winds and dry conditions mean homes in the California-Nevada alpine region are still in danger.

“We lucked out a little bit yesterday with some of the winds that didn't come up quite as hard as we expected them to,” Tim Ernst, an operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told firefighters in a briefing.

The Caldor Fire remained roughly 3 miles south of the recently evacuated city of South Lake Tahoe, moving northeast toward the California-Nevada state line, said Henry Herrera, a battalion chief for the agency. “We're still not out of the woods. The fire is still moving,” he said.

Biden meets with Ukrainian leader

President Joe Biden used his first meeting with a foreign leader since ending the war in Afghanistan to send the message Wednesday that the United States – unburdened of its “forever war” – is determined to become a more reliable ally to its friends, in this case Ukraine.

Biden played host to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a long-sought Oval Office meeting and tried to reassure him his administration remains squarely behind the Eastern European nation.

Biden didn't mention Afghanistan in his brief appearance with Zelenskyy before cameras.

Far-right groups planning Capitol rally

Far-right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend a rally this month at the U.S. Capitol that is designed to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January's insurrection, according to three people familiar with intelligence gathered by federal officials.

As a result, U.S. Capitol Police have been discussing in recent weeks whether the large perimeter fence that was erected outside the Capitol after January's riot will need to be put back up, the people said.

73 students taken from Nigerian school

Gunmen abducted 73 students in yet another school attack in northwestern Nigeria on Wednesday, police said, prompting authorities to close all primary and secondary schools across Zamfara state. The kidnappings came just days after three other groups of hostages were freed when large ransom payments were reportedly made.

Attackers descended upon a school in a remote village about noon Wednesday, resident Yusuf Mohammed said.

China warns climate talks at risk

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday that deteriorating U.S.-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change. Wang told Kerry by video link such cooperation cannot be separated from the broader relationship and called on the U.S. to take steps to improve ties, a Foreign Ministry news release said.

Florida to fine entities over mandates

Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.