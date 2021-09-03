GOP's Cheney named Jan. 6 panel vice chair

WASHINGTON – House Democrats on Thursday promoted Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as some Republicans are threatening to oust her from the GOP conference for participating.

“We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, Jan. 6,” Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement. “We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete.”

A draft letter by Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs to GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy obtained by the AP calls Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., “two spies for the Democrats” whom Republicans cannot trust to attend their private meetings.

Also Thursday, a federal judge in Iowa City, Iowa, ordered Doug Jensen, 42, of Des Moines, a prominent participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, to return to jail after he was caught accessing the internet to watch false conspiracy theories about the presidential election.

Twin 1-year-olds found dead in hot car

Twin 20-month-old boys found dead inside a car in the parking lot of their day care in Blythewood, South Carolina, were likely in the hot SUV for more than nine hours, authorities said Thursday.

A parent discovered the toddlers in rear-facing seats shortly after arriving about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said. Bryson and Brayden McDaniel appeared to have been in the SUV since the morning and likely died from exposure to the heat, said the Richland County coroner, who added the boys appeared well taken care of.

Charges upgraded against ex-officer

Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday of first-degree manslaughter against Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, but it is not the murder charge activists were seeking. Potter also faces a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Limo firm owner avoids jail in deaths

The former operator of a limousine company was sentenced to five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service Thursday in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people when catastrophic brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill in upstate New York.

Under a plea agreement, Nauman Hussain, 31, pleaded guilty only to the 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and not second-degree manslaughter as originally charged.

Ex-official in Arbery case indicted

A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the fatal shootings in February 2020.

The indictment of Jackie Johnson resulted from an investigation Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr ordered last year into local prosecutors' handling of Arbery's slaying.

DeSantis appeals school mask ruling

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed a judge's ruling that the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students.

DeSantis wants the appeals court to reverse last week's decision by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper that essentially gave Florida's 67 school boards the power to impose a mask mandate without parental consent. Cooper's ruling was automatically stayed by the appeal.