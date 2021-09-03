The Journal Gazette
 
    Michigan man fatally shoots son, self

    Associated Press

    LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A western Michigan man fatally shot his 3-year-old son before taking his own life, authorities said Thursday.

    Deputies conducting a welfare check Wednesday at a Lowell Township home found the bodies of 32-year-old Derek Thebo and his son, Dylan Thebo, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said.

    The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office said both were shot to death. Dylan's death was ruled a homicide, and his father's death was deemed a suicide.

    WOOD-TV reports court records show the 3-year-old's mother had a personal protection order against Derek Thebo earlier this year. It was filed on March 8 and officially terminated March 22.

    Lowell Township is just east of Grand Rapids.

