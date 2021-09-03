New Orleans airport reopens; power scarce

NEW ORLEANS – Commercial flights resumed in New Orleans and power returned to parts of the business district Thursday, four days after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast, but electricity, drinking water and fuel remained scarce across much of a sweltering Louisiana.

New Orleans fared better than many other places because it was protected from catastrophic flooding by the levee system revamped after Hurricane Katrina. The power was back on before dawn in some downtown neighborhoods. Utility crews also restored electricity to several hospitals in Jefferson Parish and near Baton Rouge. Some streets were cleared of fallen trees and debris, and a few stores reopened.

The city's main airport reopened to commercial flights for the first time since the hurricane. Delta was first airline to return, to be followed today by United Airlines and later by others, officials said.

Louisiana officials also reported a big drop late Thursday in the number of customers with no running water: 185,000, compared with more than 600,000 the day before.

Still, the overwhelming majority of homes remained dark. In seven parishes, at least 95% of customers were without power Thursday. Only 35,000 of the 405,000 homes and businesses in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish had power Thursday morning, according to the poweroutage.us website. Statewide, about 900,000 customers were without electricity, down from about 1.1 million at the height of the seventh named storm to hit Louisiana since the summer of 2020.

“This isn't our first rodeo, but it's our worst rodeo,” Kirt LeBouef said as he wiped away tears while looking at damage to the Little Eagle restaurant in Golden Meadow.

LeBouef's family has owned the crawfish restaurant since 1920.

Gasoline shortages were also a problem for people trying to run generators and waiting in drive-thru lines for food and water.

President Joe Biden also ordered the release of extra fuel from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ensure a steady supply. He said he would also provide utilities with satellite images to help restore power.

“We know that there is much to be done in this response on our part,” Biden said. “We need to get power restored. We need to get more food, fuel and water deployed.”

The president was scheduled to visit Louisiana today to survey the damage from Ida.

At least 13 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including two 19-year-old utility employees who were electrocuted Tuesday as they were restoring power near Birmingham, Alabama. Authorities blamed several other deaths on carbon monoxide poisoning.

The deaths of three Louisiana nursing home residents were classified Thursday as storm-related.