    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana; Sue Gordon, former deputy director of national intelligence.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health

    – Associated Press

