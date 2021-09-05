On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana; Sue Gordon, former deputy director of national intelligence.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health

– Associated Press