Boy, 4, among 6 dead in Chicago violence

CHICAGO – As Labor Day weekend came to a close in Chicago, at least 66 people had been shot, six of them fatally, according to information provided by Chicago police.

At least 11 children and teenagers were among those shot, including 4-year-old Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr., who was shot Friday evening when bullets pierced the windows of a Woodlawn apartment where he had been getting his hair braided. Mychal, who was pronounced dead Sunday, was visiting Chicago from his home in Decatur, Alabama.

At least eight people were shot – including one person who was killed – in the last hours of the long weekend between Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Spears' dad files to end guardian role

Britney Spears' father filed Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.

James Spears filed his petition to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the document says. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, will need to approve the move.

Texas election overhaul signed into law

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP's eroding dominance.

Already, the rewrite of Texas' voting laws are the target of at least three federal lawsuits – including another filed Tuesday – and all contend the changes will have a disproportionate impact on minorities. Abbott and other Republicans say it expands access by increasing the minimum number of early voting hours, but the law also puts new restrictions on late-night voting.

Texas is among at least 18 states that have enacted new voting restrictions since the 2020 election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Mexican hospital floods; 16 die

Torrential rains in central Mexico flooded a hospital early Tuesday, killing 16 patients, possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment as the power went out, the national Social Security Institute said.

A video posted on the agency's social media feed said about 40 other patients survived as waters rose swiftly in downtown Tula, about 60 miles north of Mexico City, and flooded the public hospital around 6 a.m.