In Idaho, hospital officials to ration care

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho public health leaders announced Tuesday that they activated “crisis standards of care” allowing health care rationing for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the centers can handle.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare quietly enacted the move Monday and publicly announced it in a statement Tuesday morning – warning residents that they may not get the care they would normally expect if they need to be hospitalized.

The move came as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases skyrocketed in recent weeks. Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S.

The state health agency cited “a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the northern area of the state caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.”

School bus issues plague Georgia

Another Georgia school district is switching to virtual learning, after two school bus drivers and a bus monitor died from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Districts across Georgia are struggling to line up enough drivers and monitors to keep buses running. In Savannah, some bus drivers staged a sickout for the second day Tuesday after a similar protest Friday.

At least 210,000 Georgia students in 54 districts and charter networks have had their school schedules disrupted because of COVID-19.

S. Carolina: 193 die over 4-day span

More than 20,000 people were infected with the coronavirus and 193 others died over a four-day span, according to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday. The data were recorded Sept. 2-5.

That brings the state's COVID-19 case count to more than 773,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department. The statewide death toll is now 10,972.