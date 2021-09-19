The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Anthony Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Anthony Fauci; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Francis Collins; Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

    – Associated Press

