Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Anthony Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Anthony Fauci; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Francis Collins; Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner
– Associated Press
