On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Anthony Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Anthony Fauci; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Francis Collins; Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

– Associated Press