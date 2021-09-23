FDA approves targeted booster shots

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of the extra shots.

The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high-risk for COVID-19. The ruling represents a drastically scaled-back version of the Biden administration's sweeping plan.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened a two-day meeting Wednesday to make their own, more specific recommendations about who should get the extra shots and when. And in their first day of discussions, some experts were so perplexed by the questions surrounding the rationale for boosters that they suggested putting off a decision for a month in hopes of more evidence.

Under the FDA authorization, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a third dose six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot. That's different than the Biden proposal announced in August, which called for boosters after eight months.

Officials: Haitians being released

Many Haitian migrants camped in the small Texas border town of Del Rio are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said this week, undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion.

Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official with direct knowledge of operations.

Biden-Macron call seen as 'friendly'

The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over.

In a half-hour call the White House described as “friendly,” the two leaders agreed to meet next month to discuss the way forward after the French fiercely objected when the U.S., Australia and Britain announced a new Indo-Pacific defense deal that cost the French a submarine contract worth billions.

Bus stop shooting kills student, 16

A drive-by shooting Wednesday morning at a school bus stop west of downtown Louisville, Kentucky, left a 16-year-old student dead, another hospitalized and a third injured, police said.

A person in a car drove by the bus stop around 6:30 a.m. and shot at the waiting students, some of whom were not harmed, Louisville Metro Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said at a news conference. No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Petition calls for return of slavery

Officials in a suburban Kansas City school district are investigating after a small group of students posted a petition online calling for the return of slavery.

The petition came to light last week after the students at Park Hill South High School in Liberty, Missouri, posted it during a school-related activity, officials said.

Further details were not being released, the district said.

Search ramps up for boyfriend

Search teams found nothing of note Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park where they have spent days looking for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him.

The search resumed Wednesday morning at the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve park and ended just before dark, police said. Investigators say Laundrie's parents told them he had gone there after returning home without Petito on Sept. 1.

The search of the reserve was to resume this morning.

Kelly won't take stand in his trial

A prosecutor began closing arguments in the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial Wednesday by telling jurors that the government had delivered on its promises to prove that the R&B singer had for years commanded close associates to help him target, groom and exploit girls, boys, and young women for his own sexual gratification.

Before closings began, Kelly told U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly that he won't take the witness stand, allowing him to avoid the risk of a potentially brutal cross-examination.

“You don't want to testify, correct?” Donnelly asked the R&B singer. He responded: “Yes, ma'am.”

Wall of lava menaces village

A wall of lava up to 40 feet high bore down Wednesday on the Spanish village of Todoque in the Canary Islands.

The lava, which was still spewing from Sunday's eruption, advanced slowly down hillsides to the coast, where Todoque was the last village between it and the Atlantic Ocean.

Most suits tossed in Ohio State case

A federal judge dismissed some of the biggest remaining lawsuits over Ohio State's failure to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, saying Wednesday it's indisputable Strauss abused hundreds of young men but agreeing with OSU's argument that the legal window for such claims had passed.

“For decades, many at Ohio State tasked with protecting and training students and young athletes instead turned a blind eye to Strauss's exploitation,” U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson wrote in one ruling. “From 1979 to 2018, Ohio State utterly failed these victims. Plaintiffs beseech this Court to hold Ohio State accountable, but today, the legal system also fails Plaintiffs.”

Lawyers for at least some of the affected plaintiffs immediately vowed to appeal.

Spears: Terminate conservatorship

Britney Spears said in a court filing Wednesday she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 should be terminated. It's the first time Spears has called for an end to the arrangement in court documents, though she has called for it in hearings.

The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court from Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart says she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship, which her father, James Spears, who has controlled it for most of its 13 years, asked for in a Sept. 7 petition.

The next hearing in the case will be Wednesday.