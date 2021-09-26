The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 26, 2021

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Cory Booker; Pramila Jayapal; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas

    – Associated Press

