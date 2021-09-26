Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Cory Booker; Pramila Jayapal; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas
– Associated Press
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story