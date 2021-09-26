On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Cory Booker; Pramila Jayapal; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas

– Associated Press