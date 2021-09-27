Fall at ballpark kills mother, son

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.

The pair fell from the third-level concourse – the equivalent of six stories high – to the sidewalk, Brown said.

Their names were not released; both lived in San Diego. The mother and child had been at a dining-concession area on the concourse level prior to the fall, Lt. Adam T. Sharki said. The child's father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police reported.

Police told the Union-Tribune the deaths “appeared to be suspicious.”

FBI probes use of dog during arrest

The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.

Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor's office into last week's arrest.

Officers were called last Monday morning to a report that a man had broken into a business in Woodson Terrace, according to a police statement posted on Facebook. The man appeared to be on drugs and threatened officers, and they warned him the dog would be used if he continued to resist arrest, the department wrote.

The man was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn't been charged with any crimes.

Cyclone threatens India residents

Authorities in two Indian coastal states are on high alert, with evacuations and preparations underway as a cyclone hit the eastern seaboard late Sunday evening.

The Indian Meteorological Department said Cyclone Gulab, coming in from the Bay of Bengal, began to make landfall with an estimated wind speed of up to 95 kilometers per hour.

A number of National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the eastern state of Odisha, where thousands of people have been evacuated, and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Residents in low-lying coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam districts were being moved to safety, with similar preparations underway in other vulnerable spots.

Hurricane creeps along in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam was a Category 4 storm early Sunday, but forecasters said the system could fluctuate in strength over the next day as it churns far from land over the Atlantic Ocean.

Sam was centered about 905 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

Forecasters said Sam had maximum sustained winds about 145 mph. Wind speeds were expected to vary in intensity over the next day or so, followed by some slow weakening.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, however swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, officials said.