Ford extending operations South

GLENDALE, Ky. – Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025 in Kentucky and Tennessee that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South.

Together with its battery partner, SK Innovation of South Korea, Ford says it will spend $5.6 billion in rural Stanton, Tennessee, 50 miles northeast of Memphis, where it will build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups. A joint venture called BlueOvalSK will construct a battery factory on the same site, plus twin battery plants in Glendale, near Louisville. Ford estimated the Kentucky investment at $5.8 billion and said its share of the total would be $7 billion.

Soldier says refugees attacked her

A soldier reported she was assaulted by a small group of Afghan refugees at a shelter complex set up for the refugees in New Mexico, Fort Bliss officials said.

A Fort Bliss statement said the assault happened Sept. 19 at the Fort Bliss Doña Ana County Range Complex about 40 miles north of El Paso, Texas.

The soldier was reporting for her shift about midnight when three to four men attacked her, according to a U.S. Defense Department official. She had minor physical injuries and was able to get away. She was not sexually assaulted, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Derailed Amtrak train wasn't speeding

An Amtrak train that derailed in rural Joplin, Montana, over the weekend was going just under the speed limit about 75 mph when it went off the track along a gradual curve, killing three people and possibly ejecting passengers, federal investigators said Monday.

Investigators are studying video from the train and another locomotive that went over the same track a little over an hour earlier, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said.

3 dismembered bodies found in Texas

Police were investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster that had been set afire in Fort Worth, Texas.

Police said the three bodies appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child. As of Monday, authorities had identified only the man, saying the identification process has been difficult because the bodies were burned and dismembered, with some body parts unaccounted for.

Mom accused of tossing kids into lake

A woman accused of throwing two of her children into a Louisiana lake has been extradited from Texas to Louisiana, where she faces a murder charge that could send her to jail for life.

Ureka Black, 32, of Shreveport, is accused of throwing her 5-year-old and 8-month-old sons into Cross Lake on Friday. The baby died.

Child contracts amoeba at park, dies

A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a splash pad in Arlington, Texas, he had visited, and a review discovered lapses in water-quality testing at several parks, officials said Monday.

Officials said the city and Tarrant County Public Health were notified Sept. 5 that a child had been hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba.