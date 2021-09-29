Newsroom killer given 5 life terms

A judge sentenced the man who shot and killed five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland to more than five life terms without the possibility of parole.

Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs described shooter Jarrod Ramos' actions in June 2018 as a “cold-blooded, calculated attack on the innocent employees of a small-town newspaper.” Ramos used a shotgun to kill his victims.

In July, a jury took less than two hours to reject arguments from Ramos' lawyers during a 12-day trial that he was not criminally responsible due to mental illness for killing Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith.

Prosecutors said Ramos, 41, acted out of revenge against the newspaper after it published a story about his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Prosecutors said his long, meticulous planning for the attack – which included preparations for his arrest and long incarceration – proved he understood the criminality of his actions.

WHO Congo workers accused of abuse

Twenty-one workers for the World Health Organization in Congo have been accused of sexually abusing people during a Ebola outbreak, a WHO-commissioned panel said Tuesday in a report that identified 83 alleged perpetrators connected to the 2018-20 mission.

The panel released its findings months after an Associated Press investigation found senior WHO management was informed of multiple abuse claims in 2019 but failed to stop the harassment and even promoted one of the managers involved.

Haiti leader wants elections next year

Haiti's prime minister said Tuesday he plans to hold a referendum to modify the country's constitution by February, and he hopes to organize presidential and legislative elections early next year.

Ariel Henry told the AP that he dismissed opponents who accuse him of wanting to stay in power and said that mistrust is one of the biggest challenges he faces.

Florida sues Biden over immigration

Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state.

DeSantis also ordered agencies to gather information on the identities of any immigrants arriving illegally in Florida from the Mexico border and told state agencies not to spend money assisting those immigrants unless required by law.

N. Korea calls missile test successful

North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons.

Burned house listed for hot price

A home in suburban Boston seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000, according to WBZ-TV, which called it evidence of how hot the housing market is. In August, industry groups listed the median sale price of single-family homes in the state to be between $535,000 and $552,000.