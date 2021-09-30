Conservatorship for Spears halted

LOS ANGELES – In a major victory for Britney Spears, a judge on Wednesday suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement “reflects a toxic environment.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The decision comes months after the pop star pleaded for her father's removal in court hearings.

“The current situation is untenable,” Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. “It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears.”

US to again monitor wild-bird killing

The Biden administration said Wednesday it will draft rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and resume enforcement actions against companies responsible for deaths that could have been prevented, a longstanding practice that ended under President Donald Trump.

The move came as North American bird numbers have plummeted in recent decades.

YouTube bans anti-vax claims

YouTube announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation Wednesday that booted popular anti-vaccine influencers from its site and deleted false claims that have been made about a range of immunizations.

The video-sharing platform said it will no longer allow users to baselessly speculate that approved vaccines, like the ones given to prevent the flu or measles, are dangerous or cause diseases.

Judge: Duggar child porn charges stay

A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Monday also denied motions to suppress all statements Duggar made to investigators and photos that were taken of Duggar after he was in custody, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC's “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Study: Stopping antidepressants risky

A study of British patients with a long history of depression highlights how difficult it can be to stop medication, even for those who feel well enough to try.

Slightly more than half the participants who gradually discontinued their antidepressants relapsed within a year. The relapse rate was lower – almost 40% – for those who remained on their usual medication during the study.

Knievel son's Disney suit dismissed

A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel's son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas dismissed the case on Sept. 23. The judge wrote that while the Caboom character was “reminiscent” of Knievel, “Disney's use of Evel Knievel's likeness contains significant transformative elements” and is not a literal depiction.