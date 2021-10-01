Survey reports drop in vaping by teens

WASHINGTON – Teen vaping plummeted this year as many U.S. students were forced to learn from home during the pandemic, according to a government report released Thursday.

U.S. health officials urged caution in interpreting the numbers, which were collected using an online questionnaire for the first time. But outside experts said the big decrease in electronic cigarettes use is likely real and makes sense given that young people often vape socially.

“They found a dramatic drop from last year and it's hard to imagine that doesn't represent a real decrease in use among high school and middle school students,” said Dr. Nancy Rigotti of Harvard University, who was not involved in the research.

In the national survey, 11% of high school students and less than 3% of middle school students said they were recent users of e-cigarettes and other vaping products, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Ethiopia boots 'meddling' UN officials

Ethiopia said Thursday it is kicking out seven United Nations officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country's internal affairs, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region.

The expulsions are the government's most dramatic move yet to restrict humanitarian access to the region of 6 million people after nearly a year of war. The U.N. has become increasingly outspoken as the flow of medical supplies, food and fuel has been brought to a near-halt.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the announcement and expressed “full confidence” in U.N. staff, saying they are guided by impartiality and neutrality.

North Korea tests anti-aircraft missile

North Korea said today it test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks, even as it pushes to reopen dormant communication channels with South Korea in a small reconciliation step.

In September, North Korea resumed its first missile tests in six months but still offered conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract concessions in its nuclear diplomacy with the U.S. This week, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore communication hotlines with South Korea in coming days to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Star, Disney settle 'Black Widow' suit

Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. on Thursday settled her lawsuit over the streaming release of “Black Widow,” bringing a swift end to what had begun as the first major fight between a studio and star over recent changes in rollout plans for films.

Johansson filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court two months ago, saying the streaming release of the Marvel movie breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the two sides released a joint statement in which they pledged to continue working together.

400 pounds of pot found in I-70 stop

Police seized about 400 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in east-central Indiana.

A van was stopped about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday near New Castle for following another vehicle too closely, the Muncie Star Press reported Thursday. Inside were 16 cardboard boxes with vacuum-sealed packages of pot. Two men from Maryland were arrested on charges of dealing marijuana.