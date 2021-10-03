Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
This Week on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Face the Nation on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner
Meet the Press on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Bernie Sanders; White House adviser Cedric Richmond
State of the Union on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Anthony Fauci; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
Fox News Sunday
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Cedric Richmond; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
Associated Press
