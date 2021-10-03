The Journal Gazette
 
    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    This Week on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

    Face the Nation on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

    Meet the Press on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Bernie Sanders; White House adviser Cedric Richmond

    State of the Union on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Anthony Fauci; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

    Fox News Sunday

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Cedric Richmond; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

     Associated Press

