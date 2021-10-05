Divers inspecting site of oil leak

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Officials investigating one of California's largest recent oil spills are looking into whether a ship's anchor may have struck an oil pipeline on the ocean floor, causing heavy crude to leak into coastal waters and foul beaches, authorities said Monday.

The head of the company that operates the pipeline said company divers were inspecting the area of the suspected leak that was discovered Saturday, and he expected that by today there would be a clearer of what caused the damage.

The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean, contaminating the sands of famed Huntington Beach and other coastal communities. The spill could keep beaches closed for weeks or longer.

Garland targets school threats

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation's public schools.

To address the rising problem, Garland said the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys and federal, state, local, territorial and tribal authorities in each district to develop strategies against the threats.

US admitted just 11,445 refugees

Refugee admissions to the United States fell to a record low during the 2021 budget year, despite President Joe Biden's pledge to reverse the sharp cuts made by the Trump administration, according to figures obtained by The Associated Press.

A total of 11,445 refugees were allowed into the United States during the budget year that ended Thursday, according to a person with access to the information who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the figure.

That number does not include the tens of thousands of Afghans brought to the United States as American troops withdrew from Afghanistan. Many of those Afghans were allowed into the country under a different legal status known as humanitarian parole.

The 11,445 refugee admissions total falls far below the nation's cap of 62,500 for the 2021 budget year that Biden set in May. It's also below the record-low ceiling of 15,000 that Trump had initially set for the year.

Warplanes fly close to Taiwan

Chinese warplanes again made sorties in record numbers close to Taiwan on Monday, continuing their display of military might over the past four days.

People's Liberation Army aircraft conducted 56 flights near Taiwan on Monday, with 52 fighter jets detected during daylight hours and another four at night, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Twitter. It follows the transit of Taiwan's air defense identification zone by 16 Chinese aircraft on Sunday, 39 on Saturday and 38 on Friday.

The flights came as China marks the 72nd anniversary of the People's Republic's founding. Beijing views Taiwan – a democratically governed island – as its territory.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council strongly protested the actions by the Chinese warplanes and demanded Beijing stop the incursions, it said in a statement late Monday. The council said China's provocations have damaged stability in the Taiwan Strait and increased regional tensions.