Outage strikes Facebook, affiliates

The massive global outage that plunged Facebook, its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms and many people who rely heavily on these services – including Facebook's own workforce – into chaos Monday is gradually dissipating.

Facebook said late Monday that it has been working to restore access to its services and is “happy to report they are coming back online now.” The company apologized and thanked its users for bearing with it. But fixing it wasn't as simple as flipping a proverbial switch. For some users, WhatsApp was working for a time, then not. For others, Instagram was working but not Facebook, and so on.

Facebook did not say what might have caused the outage, which began around 11:40 a.m. and was still not fixed more than six hours later.

Facebook was already in the throes of a separate major crisis after whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, provided The Wall Street Journal with internal documents that exposed the company's awareness of harms caused by its products and decisions. Haugen went public on CBS's “60 Minutes” program Sunday and is scheduled to testify before a Senate subcommittee today.

Haugen had also anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement alleging Facebook's own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation and leads to increased polarization. It also showed that the company was aware that Instagram can harm teenage girls' mental health.

The outage didn't exactly bolster Facebook's argument that its size and clout provide important benefits for the world. London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks noted that the company's plans to integrate the technology behind its platforms – announced in 2019 – had raised concerns about the risks of such a move. While such centralization “gives the company a unified view of users' internet usage habits,” Netblocks said, it also makes the services vulnerable to single points of failure.

For hours, Facebook's only public comment was a tweet in which it acknowledged that “some people are having trouble accessing (the) Facebook app” and said it was working on restoring access.