AP dispatches describe 1871 Great Chicago Fire

CHICAGO – Editor's note: It was 150 years ago that the Great Chicago Fire ignited, eventually killing about 300 people and consuming a major portion of the city over three days.

The Associated Press, just 25 years old then, sent dispatches first from its office in the Chicago Tribune building before staff fled to a Western Union office, where they filed before fleeing again.

The accounts vividly showed the fire's chaos and destruction, work that AP's member news organizations praised then, including this from the Fort Wayne Daily Gazette (now The Journal Gazette) in Indiana:

“Most heartily do we agree with the Terre Haute Express that the 'General Agent of the Western Associated Press, Hon. W.H. Smith, deserves the thanks of the country for the splendid manner in which he performed his duties at Chicago last week.' With the telegraph buildings burned, and everything in the worst confusion, the most graphic and accurate reports were sent out promptly to all parts of the country.”

Here are excerpts of AP dispatches sent from Oct. 8-10, 1871:

Chicago, Oct. 8

• Tonight is the most awful night in the annals of the city. The fire, which commenced at 10 p.m., has already swept over a space three times as large as that of last night and it is still rushing on with greater fury than has marked any stage.

• The wind is blowing almost a gale from the south and a number of sparks and brands are sweeping over the city and threatening destruction on every hand. No description can give an adequate idea of the terrible scene.

New York, Oct. 10

• “The fire is spreading rapidly. The telegraph company has been driven from its temporary office. The whole city is doomed to go. The wind has changed and is blowing the fire in all directions.”

• A Chicago special to the Times dated 2:30 this morning: The fire-proof buildings burned like tinder, especially the banks, not one of which remains. The streets are now like a bivouac with sleeping men. The loss of life it is impossible to estimate.

• All business is suspended and must remain so for the present. Nothing remains but blackened stores and crackling cinders. No papers can be published until type comes from elsewhere, as the type foundries are also burned.

• The origin of the fire was in a stable where a woman took a kerosene lamp at milking time. A large number of the firemen were killed, and all did their duty nobly, but the streams of water on the burning blocks were like fountain jets against the awful heat of the conflagration.

• For miles, the burning bridges along the river were swinging, a graceful arch of fire from shore to shore. The burning ships sailed in crimson waters.

• 11:10 a.m. – The following good news is just received. The Western Union Telegraph Office furnishes the following: “St. Louis just had communication with Chicago, and reports that there was a heavy rain there last night and the fire is all out.”